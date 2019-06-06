IOL Lifestyle and Thrive Fitness in Hout Bay are giving away a fitness package for Fathers Day valued at R2 000. Pic: Supplied

IOL Lifestyle and Thrive Fitness in Hout Bay are giving away a fitness package for Fathers Day valued at R2 000. Thrive Fitness is Hout Bay’s newest fittest destination. In 45 minutes, with 4 zones, 16 participants, it's a place for seriously fun fitness.

Thrive Fitness encourages you to switch off from day-to-day life by dedicating just 45-minutes of your busy daily life to yourself, in a welcoming and judgement-free environment, regardless of your fitness level.



The venue consists of an indoor section offering themed-HIIT classes which target upper body, lower body, core and cardio for a full body workout. TV screens guide participants through each exercise, showing correct form for maximum impact and injury-avoidance.

Each of the 4 indoor zones has dramatic lighting and powerful music which - along with passionate and qualified trainers – will keep you motivated from minute 1 to minute 45.

“The Turf” section offers outdoor classes for those who prefer a more athletic workout. With Thrive Box-Fit boxing, Thrive Core’s fusion of yoga & pilates and

dedicated Kids & Teens workouts, there’s something for everyone.

There are no contracts, no joining fees and no membership. Buy a single workout or get greater discounts with a Class Pass package.

To celebrate Father’s Day, Thrive Fitness is giving 3 lucky dad’s the opportunity to come meet their best selves!

You could win a Thrive Fitness package valued at R2,000 each, including:

 A 12-session Class Pass package (valid for 6 weeks)

 A Thrive Fitness kit bag and cap

 2 sessions with a Personal Training

To enter complete the form below:

