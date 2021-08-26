Heineken 0.0 – National Take a Beer to Work Day Giveaway

No matter what you’re doing, where you’re doing it or when – you can enjoy an ice-cold beer with Heineken 0.0. Heineken 0.0 brings a never before imagined social holiday to South Africa – National Take a Beer to Work Day. On Friday, August 27, Heineken 0.0 is encouraging go-getters countrywide to join in and have a fresh take on life by enjoying a cold Heineken 0.0, while on the clock.

National #TakeABeerToWorkDay strives to express the “freedom” that Heineken 0.0 will give to people because with Heineken 0.0 #NowYouCan. To enter the competition, all you have to do is tag your ultimate beer buddy, and like and follow the IOL Lifestyle pages on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Days like these don’t come around too often, and if enjoying a beer during work hours wasn’t good enough, enter our competition and stand a chance to win one of two Heineken 0.0 hampers valued at R1 200. Each hamper includes:

•1x six pack of Heineken 0.0 •1x Powerbank •1x Hand sanitiser

•Work from anywhere snacks •Cooler bag •Water bottle

*T&Cs do apply* TERMS AND CONDITIONS 1. The promotion will run between August 26, 2021 – August 30, 2021

