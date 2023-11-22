Here’s how you WIN the chance to meet Amapiano star Focalistic

Amapiano star, Foaclistic is coming to Festive Lights Switch-On and this is how you can meet him! Since emerging in 2017, Focalistic has steadily risen to become an Amapiano frontrunner through hits such as “Ke Star” and “Gupta”. Born Lethabo Sebetso in the township of Garankuwa, Pretoria, the artist draws inspiration from his upbringing, and seamlessly fuses it with his outward influences. His catchphrase “ase trap tse ke pina tsa ko kasi”, which translates to “it’s not trap it’s songs from the hood”, exemplifies this sentiment.

His clever lyricism, wittiness and energetic rhythm has seen him work on pan-African and international collaborations and are sure to be a winner with the Cape Town fans when he helps light up the city on Sunday 26th November at the Grand Parade. The City of Cape Town’s free Festive Lights Switch-On has been a fixture on the summer calendar for 54 years, and this year, its theme celebrates Cape Town as a city with a future of hope. And, because it’s the season for giving, IOL is giving one lucky Cape Town-based reader plus three of their friends who are coming to see the Festive Lights Switch-On, the amazing opportunity to have a chat with the star, Focalistic!