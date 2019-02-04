Photo by Carl Attard from Pexels

For the month of February, IOL is inviting our readers to tell us who they love and why to stand a chance of winning amazing prizes in our #MyHeart competition. Our first winner is Theresia Dionisio, who submitted the following entry.

Why I love Jabu, my son

Jabu (short for Jabulani) is my son. I love him because he is quiet, he assists at home and is a good person.

He will never say anything bad about anybody. Even if that person is nasty to him.

My son is 33 years, is a loving caring person. He does not work. He has a Marketing and Communications degree from UJ.

The reason I love him is that he loves us (his immediate family) so much that he does things other people will not do for their family.

For instance, I wake up 3.45am in the morning every day to prepare for work. Jabu will also wake up at 4.30am. He will ask me what I prefer for lunch, and he will make lunch box. Then make lunchbox for his nephew.

After that, he waits for me to finish bathing and dressing. He will then go with me to the bus stop.

He will go back home and rest, look for work on the internet and then help with the house chores.

Besides all the helping in the house, Jabu will make breakfast for his siblings and nieces and nephew.

He will not ask for anything from me (money). The only time he asks for money is when he goes for an interview.

At some stage his sisters were not happy with him about not getting to an interview on time. They said nasty things, but he will always support them and their kids. He did not say a single bad thing to them.

I am writing all this because I love him so much that if I happen to win, the prize must go to him instead of me.

Regards

Theresia Dionisio

How to enter:

Tell us who you love and why. The IOL team is passionate about news for the heart of South Africa and we want to hear about who holds your heart. Whether it's the love of your life, your BFF, your cat, your mom, your boss or your second-removed cousin on your grandmother's side, we want to know why you appreciate them so much. If you are our pick for best story of the day, you will win one of our amazing prizes, which includes the Sunstar GUM #FreshBreathPower kit for two, and be entered into the grand prize draw. So send an email to [email protected] telling us your #MyHeart story. You can also DM us on Facebook or Twitter, or tag us on Instagram. Or download our app on Android or IOS and use our MOJO feature to send us your entry. TIP: The more words the better, and if you have pics and videos, you can send that too. The competition runs from February 1 to 28. Winners will be notified by March 1. Winners will be notified by email or phone, so please send us your contact details with your entry. Competition Rules: Selected story entries, pictures and videos will be published on iol.co.za and our social media pages. The winners' names will be published on our website and social media pages. Your privacy is important to us. When you enter a competition with us, we ask for your name, email address and mobile number. We use email addresses to notify winners to let them know they have won a prize. We use the mobile numbers provided in order to contact the winner and for prize delivery. The competition is only open to people residing in South Africa. Employees of Independent Media, the sponsors & their agents, or any company associated with the competition & their immediate families are not eligible to enter. • Prizes are not redeemable for cash. • The judge’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. • Receipt of entries will not be acknowledged. • The entrant accepts that entry to the competition does not constitute a contract or any form of legal commitment between the entrant and IOL.



