How safe is your drinking water?

If you have been left wondering how safe your drinking water is, you are not alone. With parts of South Africa being devastated by floods and others experiencing severe water shortages, the quality of our water can come into question.

It is a basic human right to have access to clean, drinkable water but with water not flowing freely from taps, or only available at certain times of the day in parts of South Africa, it is dire situation to be in.

Instead of purchasing large amounts of bottled water to use for drinking and cooking, rather explore the baby aisle in your supermarket and purchase a box of Milton tablets or a bottle of Milton fluid.

“Although moms are familiar with Milton as a trusted sterilising agent when it comes to keeping their baby’s bottles and utensils free from germs, one of the other uses of this multi-purpose product is to sterilise water,” explains Mario Correia, brand manager for Milton.