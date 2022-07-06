How safe is your drinking water?

If you have been left wondering how safe your drinking water is, you are not alone. With parts of South Africa being devastated by floods and others experiencing severe water shortages, the quality of our water can come into question.
It is a basic human right to have access to clean, drinkable water but with water not flowing freely from taps, or only available at certain times of the day in parts of South Africa, it is dire situation to be in.
Instead of purchasing large amounts of bottled water to use for drinking and cooking, rather explore the baby aisle in your supermarket and purchase a box of Milton tablets or a bottle of Milton fluid.
“Although moms are familiar with Milton as a trusted sterilising agent when it comes to keeping their baby’s bottles and utensils free from germs, one of the other uses of this multi-purpose product is to sterilise water,” explains Mario Correia, brand manager for Milton.
Milton products protect against 99.9% germs, and this includes bacteria associated with water-borne disease. Using the tablets or the fluid is no hassle:
Tablets:
- Option 1: Dilute 1 tablet in 10 l water. Allow to stand for 30 minutes
- Option 2: Dilute 1 tablet in 15 l water. Allow to stand for 45 minutes
Fluid:
- Add 2ml of Milton fluid to 500 ml water. Allow to stand for 45 minutes
Milton is available in a box containing 32-tablets or in a 1litre, 500ml or 200ml bottle, and can provide each household with plenty of safe drinking water during this time.
