This February, IOL is spreading the love with our #MyHeart competition where we are asking readers to send a shout out to their loved ones to stand a chance of winning some amazing prizes.

Whether it's the love of your life, your BFF, your dog, your cat, your mom, your boss or your second-removed cousin on your grandmother's side, we want to know why you appreciate them so much.

Here's one of our winning entries from Yvette van der Berg, who has won a Sunstar GUM #FreshBreathCheck kit.

#MyHeart. I love myself. Loving yourself is something every person needs at least at some point in their lives. I believe that loving yourself is one of the joyous things in your life. If you're happy with who you are then it's easier to love and be loves by someone else. It helps ease the mind and there are not stresses on your shoulders worrying about what others think of you. 

You must love yourself before you can love another. By accepting yourself and fully being what you are, your simple presence can make others happy. When I'm feeling good about myself my day goes by so much better. I am a humble person and love to have a good time, for example when I get a new outfit I feel confident and want to go out and socialize with others. It could be something as simple as clothes, or even getting your hair done. But it doesn't have to be something to do with accessorizing or getting new clothes. It can come from within maybe a hobby you like to do, writing, reading anything that makes you happy will give you the ambition to respect yourself. 

Love is not breathlessness, it is not excitement, it is not promises of eternal passion. That is just being "in love" which any of us can convince ourselves we are. Above all be true to yourself, and if you cannot put your heart in it, take yourself out.

Yvette Van Der Berg

