Here's one of our winning entries from Yvette van der Berg, who has won a Sunstar GUM #FreshBreathCheck kit.

#MyHeart. I love myself. Loving yourself is something every person needs at least at some point in their lives. I believe that loving yourself is one of the joyous things in your life. If you're happy with who you are then it's easier to love and be loves by someone else. It helps ease the mind and there are not stresses on your shoulders worrying about what others think of you.

You must love yourself before you can love another. By accepting yourself and fully being what you are, your simple presence can make others happy. When I'm feeling good about myself my day goes by so much better. I am a humble person and love to have a good time, for example when I get a new outfit I feel confident and want to go out and socialize with others. It could be something as simple as clothes, or even getting your hair done. But it doesn't have to be something to do with accessorizing or getting new clothes. It can come from within maybe a hobby you like to do, writing, reading anything that makes you happy will give you the ambition to respect yourself.