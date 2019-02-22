For the month of February, IOL is inviting our readers to tell us who they love and why to stand a chance of winning amazing prizes in our #MyHeart competition.
Our next winner is Fawziah Jappie, who submitted the following entry:
I simply Heart my BFF / Mountain Motjie Liann Koen, I value and appreciate her thirst for adventure and always being ready and willing to try new and exciting ways of getting out and getting active with me.
She inspires me with her zest for life and nature that we share so deeply. I love I can share bubbly and silly laughter filled moments with her on the many mountain trails we have conquered together while making new friends and memories along the way. I also love the quiet times when we both sink into deep meditation and mental relaxation while treading beautiful landscapes and natural treasures around this exquisite city we live in , we simply gel so well in all we do share whether its active time or laid back easy vibes, venturing into the unknown or simply revisiting old favourite places.
Through steep mountain inclines and level sand lunges, through spider bites and bruises, through scorching heat and pouring wet weather, chasing the sun and moon always together, through intense yoga sessions and sweating and raising funds for charity missions she has been by my side through it all my Mountain Motjie.
She has become more than a friend, sister, companion and confidant to me that even her hubby knows that she is MY Motjie when it comes to hiking and adventure, beach runs and all things that make the heart pump faster. I couldn't think of anyone I'd rather share this wonderful prize with than Liann #MyHeart #MyMountainMotjie
How to enter our #MyHeart competition:
Tell us who you love and why. The IOL team is passionate about news for the heart of South Africa and we want to hear about who holds your heart. Whether it's the love of your life, your BFF, your cat, your mom, your boss or your second-removed cousin on your grandmother's side, we want to know why you appreciate them so much.
If you are our pick for the best story of the day, you will win one of our amazing prizes and be entered into our grand prize draw sponsored by Protea Hotels by Marriott.
So send an email to [email protected] telling us your #MyHeart story.
You can also DM us on Facebook or Twitter.
Or download our app on Android or IOS and use our MOJO feature to send us your entry.
TIP: The more words the better, and if you have pics and videos, you can send that too.
The competition runs from February 1 to 28.
Winners will be notified by March 1.
Winners will be notified by email or phone, so please send us your contact details with your entry.
Competition Rules:
Selected story entries, pictures and videos will be published on iol.co.za and our social media pages. The winners' names will be published on our website and social media pages.
Your privacy is important to us. When you enter a competition with us, we ask for your name, email address and mobile number. We use email addresses to notify winners to let them know they have won a prize. We use the mobile numbers provided in order to contact the winner and for prize delivery.
The competition is only open to people residing in South Africa.
Employees of Independent Media, the sponsors & their agents, or any company associated with the competition & their immediate families are not eligible to enter. • Prizes are not redeemable for cash. • The judge’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. • Receipt of entries will not be acknowledged. • The entrant accepts that entry to the competition does not constitute a contract or any form of legal commitment between the entrant and IOL.