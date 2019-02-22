Fawziah Jappie and Liann Koen

For the month of February, IOL is inviting our readers to tell us who they love and why to stand a chance of winning amazing prizes in our #MyHeart competition. Our next winner is Fawziah Jappie, who submitted the following entry:

I simply Heart my BFF / Mountain Motjie Liann Koen, I value and appreciate her thirst for adventure and always being ready and willing to try new and exciting ways of getting out and getting active with me.

She inspires me with her zest for life and nature that we share so deeply. I love I can share bubbly and silly laughter filled moments with her on the many mountain trails we have conquered together while making new friends and memories along the way. I also love the quiet times when we both sink into deep meditation and mental relaxation while treading beautiful landscapes and natural treasures around this exquisite city we live in , we simply gel so well in all we do share whether its active time or laid back easy vibes, venturing into the unknown or simply revisiting old favourite places.

Through steep mountain inclines and level sand lunges, through spider bites and bruises, through scorching heat and pouring wet weather, chasing the sun and moon always together, through intense yoga sessions and sweating and raising funds for charity missions she has been by my side through it all my Mountain Motjie.

She has become more than a friend, sister, companion and confidant to me that even her hubby knows that she is MY Motjie when it comes to hiking and adventure, beach runs and all things that make the heart pump faster. I couldn't think of anyone I'd rather share this wonderful prize with than Liann #MyHeart #MyMountainMotjie



How to enter our #MyHeart competition: