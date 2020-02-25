This February, IOL is spreading the love with our #MyHeart competition where we are asking readers to send a shout out to their loved ones to stand a chance of winning some amazing prizes. Whether it's the love of your life, your BFF, your dog, your cat, your mom, your boss or your second-removed cousin on your grandmother's side, we want to know why you appreciate them so much.

Here's one of our winning entries from loudmouth4209, who has won a Sunstar GUM #FreshBreathCheck kit.

I was lost, 24 years old and no direction. Then I met my wife, Nicky. Went all the way to Magaliesburg not expecting much and finding my soul mate. Two hours into meeting her I said "I'm gonna marry you" she laughed, I laughed. 15 years later we are still together. Through losing loved ones, losing our house, starting from scratch, and. Then scratch again. We have persevered. We have a saying in our household: "We survive and we thrive" and no matter how bad it gets or how bad the situation is, I can always look to my right and there she is, making me be a better person every day. Challenging me to do better, be better. Strive for better. I would not be half the man that I am today without my wife by my side. And I wouldn't have it any other way.

