Inspired by Disney, Canal Walk sets the scene for a creative crafting summer holiday season - tickets up for grabs

Canal Walk will once again be a centre of crafty creativity during the summer holidays, with a selection of Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and the brand-new Disney movie ’Encanto’ inspired craft kits on offer for imaginative minds and busy hands. Aimed at kids between the ages of four to 12-years-old, sessions will run every 30 minutes running from 10am to 6pm. Aside from a selection of crafting kits on offer, additional puzzle games will also be in the crafting area for all to enjoy.

The Family Festive Fun craft area will be in Canal Walk’s Centre Court from now until 9 January. Tickets cost R55 per craft and will be available from Webtickets or the box office at the event area. Photos with Santa will be available at 10am to 6pm until December 24 in the centre court. Craft kits include pencil holders, bracelets and necklaces, key-rings and magnets, Christmas decorations and windmills, featuring various of the Disney Princess, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars characters. Strict Covid-19 rules will be implemented during this event.

A further reason to smile, are the random acts of kindness the centre will be bestowing on ticket holders, some of whom who will receive some extra special kindness, like spot Disney give-aways and vouchers. Disney Charity Christmas tree The giant Canal Walk Christmas tree, this year in association with Nedbank and Penny Power, will also once again be adorned with a variety of favourite Disney character plush toys.

Each toy will be donated to the Smile Foundation. To donate a plush toy or support the Smile Foundation, visit the Disney Charity Tree in the Centre Court. Ten very special Disney Christmas in a box hampers are also up for grabs and to stand a chance of winning one, watch Disney channel, spot the Disney Christmas tree and take a picture of it. SMS the picture with your ID number and your child’s name and surname to 31120. Then click on the link the reply SMS and follow the prompts to enter. Christmas Insta-Stations

In addition to the Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars character photo stations available in the Centre Court, four brand new Christmas themed photo backdrops will be available for the best ‘Elfie Selfies’. Fresh from his travel break of 2020, Santa will once again be on hand, and in person at Canal Walk to welcome young and old, and will be visiting one of the Elfie Selfie stations. Photos with Santa will be available at 10am to 6pm from December 15 to 24 in the centre court, and will be conducted in a socially responsible manner.

The other Christmas themed booths will be open to the public during shopping hours and free to use. Aimed at kids between the ages of four to 12-years-old, sessions will run every 30 minutes running from 10am to 6pm. Festive gift wrapping The Canal Walk gift wrapping stations will be operational until December 24. They are located in the Checkers and Pick n Pay courts. Gift wrapping fees vary from R15 to R50, depending on the size of gift. All proceeds will be donated to the Smile Foundation.

Appropriate Covid-19 safety procedures and protocols will be in place and will be enforced, for all activities. Extended trading hours will commence from December 15 to 23. Event Information:

Dates: December 15 to January 9, 2022 (closed 25 December)

Sessions are 30 minutes

Time: 10am to 6pm (last session at 5.30pm)

Venue: Centre Court, Canal Walk Shopping Centre

Price: R55 per craft activity – Adults are FREE. One adult per child

Tickets available on www.webtickets.co.za or at the venue ticket booth Activity is selected on site Successive sessions can be booked if one or more activity is desired. Other activities:

Festive Gift Wrapping

Dates: December 10 to 24 from 9am to 9pm

Venue: Pick n Pay and Checkers Court

Prices: R15 to R55

All proceeds will be donated to the Smile Foundation. Canal Walk Express Train Dates: December 15 to January 16

Venue: Centre Court

Times: 10am to 5pm

Tickets: R20 per person Appropriate Covid-19 safety procedures and protocols will be in place and will be enforced, for all activities. WIN! WIN!

10 sets of tickets for a family of four to the Canal Walk Shopping Centre Family Festive Fun Craft event are up for grabs, with the ultimate prize being a R2 000 Disney inspired hamper. The hamper includes: Disney Finding Dory backpack

Disney Mickey Mouse bedding set

Disney Frozen 2 Sister Styles doll and hair braiding kit

Disney Cinderella 3 movie collection DVD

Disney Frozen DVD and Frozen 2 activity set and keyring

Daddy Hairdo reading book

Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy collectable

Onward sticker pack

Disney Coco bookmarks

R100 Burger King voucher

R100 RocoMamas voucher

20% off Starbucks voucher and reusable cup The competition closes Jan 3, 2021, and is only open to Cape Town residents.