Mothers-day.co.za and IOL's Mother's Day prize just got bigger. Here's how to enter

Cape Town - Being a mother is probably the toughest job in the world. Moms are nutritionists, healthcare experts, homeschoolers, workers, cleaners, comforters, advice-givers and coaches. This year has been particularly tough and mothers have generally borne the brunt of the coronavirus lockdown. In 2020, more than ever, our moms need to be made to feel extra special. That is why this Mother’s Day (Sunday May 10) we’re putting mom FIRST and now's your chance to crown your mom #FirstLady. IOL and mothers-day.co.za are offering you the chance to give your mom an amazing prize package valued at R7622. Enter to win: a R4000 voucher from Travelstart valid for travel in 2021, a UCOOK family box with 3 meal kits, a R250 SweepSouth shop voucher, 12 Bottles of wine from Warwick Wine Estate, and a Fuji hamper valued at R1200 from Orms which includes a Fuji Instax Mini 9 Camera and one pack of film How to enter:

Let us know how your mother has made lockdown bearable, whether she is near or far, and why she is your #FirstLady. Email your submission to [email protected] to enter. Competition closes on May 20. Ts&Cs apply.

But wait, there's more!

Visit mothers-day.co.za and gain valuable tips, insights and information to help with gifting and spoiling South African moms this Mother’s Day, even in lockdown.

In addition, you can find out more about how mothers-day.co.za has adopted Orange Babies, a South Africa NGO that helps support women in vulnerable communities take care of young children and babies with HIV that have become orphans, are infected with HIV/Aids or whose parents are too sick to take care of them.

While you are there, don't forget to enter their competition to win an even bigger prize valued at over R100 000!

Visitors to the website stand the chance of winning a tailor-made prize package which includes a variety of products and gifts from brands such as Warwick Wine Estate, Travelstart, UCOOK, Freedom of Movement, NOMU, SweepSouth and Orms, valued at over R100 000.

Now there’s no excuse, get online today on mothers-day.co.za – and plan the perfect thank you.