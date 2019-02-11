For the month of February, IOL is inviting our readers to tell us who they love and why to stand a chance of winning amazing prizes in our #MyHeart competition.Our next winner is Elise, who submitted the following entry.
I met my husband when I was 17. We grew up together as a couple and we became one. We could look at each other and know what the one is thinking without saying anything. We were married for 26 years before he was diagnosed with gliobastoma. This came as a shock to us because he was the healthiest person we knew, never took any medication in his life and was all about fitness,
Since he was diagnosed and his health deteriorated rapidly we (the two of us) spent endless days together in our bedroom. We talked for hours and hours when he was able to talk. The bedroom became our sanctuary, our time alone together. There were very few things he loved in life and bedding was one of it. He loved white quality bedding (he used to say, like the hotels),
He passed away one year after being diagnosed. We had 26 happy years of married life, two beautiful daughters and yet the last year was the most precious.
I had to get rid of all our bedding, most of his clothes and lost a few of his possessions because of break-ins (crime).
He's gone, my daughters live in their own little worlds and I live mine in my room. Recently my daughter told me my room is depressing and I need to do something about it since I spend all my free time in my room.
Writing this made me realise why I've been spending time in my room and brought tears to my eyes and heart. I miss him everyday, very much and although he'll never come back, it reminds me of a special time in my life.
My room is now my sanctuary, it's a place where my heart is and forever will be.
Elise
