For the month of February, IOL is inviting our readers to tell us who they love and why to stand a chance of winning amazing prizes in our #MyHeart competition.
Our next winner is Akash Ramdin, who submitted the following entry:
It was Herman Melville who said that “Friendship at first sight, like love at first sight, is said to be the only truth”
Rewind to May 2012 when I moved to Durban to find myself. I was battling clinical depression and on the precipice of suicide. I was struggling with inner conflict and taken hostage by my fears and anxiety.
I wished my life just had a switch off button. Through it all I strived ahead but often encountered stumbling blocks on my journey to find happiness. The key element noticeably absent was a good friend.
I had been ashamed of the wounds I carried and shut people out of my life due to past experiences and told myself I was fine being alone. Deep down I knew I was lying to myself.
Towards the end of 2018 I finally decided to start celebrating myself and going out. Even though it was alone, I felt liberated and confident enough to sit alone at a bar sipping on my cocktail or bursting into laughter at the cinema with my box of popcorn. I made sure however that while doing so, I would ensure I radiated positivity, sported a smile and always practised kindness.
It was then that the universe sent to me some of the most beautiful souls into my life. People that I could be myself around and who were not just friends, but family I chose. I recently celebrated my birthday but there was one difference, for the first time I was not alone. I had my ‘family’ with me. Only when you are out of the darkness and into the light do you realise how painful it was and how close you often come to giving up.
Mental health is one of the most fundamental things that require nurturing and nourishment. Ensuring a balance between physical health and personal growth is key to being content. The inclusion of a holistic element through good positive friends will help you feel good. If you are alone and feel like you are trapped within a sound proof bubble, I want to tell you that things do get better. There are wonderful souls out there who will help you to remember your self-worth.
I am on the road to creating a better version of myself and I have my friends to thank for that. Those days of a streetwise 1 are finally over, it's now sharing a bucket meal haha. The unconditional love, unwavering care and sincerity we share as friends has made us a FAMILY that will forever reside in #MyHeart
