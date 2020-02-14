This February, IOL is spreading the love with our #MyHeart competition where we are asking readers to send a shout out to their loved ones to stand a chance of winning some amazing prizes.
Here's one of our winning entries from Daniela Cardoso who has won a month's worth of UCOOK for two.
My Mom is my ROCK!! She is an amazingly strong woman mentally, emotionally and spiritually and I am in such awe of her strength of courage, resilience and perseverance.
Becoming a single Mom through tragic circumstances when my Dad died after a very short battle with cancer when I was a toddler, was a really devastating blow to her. She had to put aside her grief and concentrate on having to deal with the reality of being a single parent.
She has made such tremendous sacrifices over the years and has always made me her No.1 priority. She is the most amazing woman, friend, sister, aunt, but more importantly MY MOM.