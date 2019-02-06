For the month of February, IOL is inviting our readers to tell us who they love and why to stand a chance of winning amazing prizes in our #MyHeart competition.
Our next winner is Lisle Buttress, who submitted the following entry.
The person who holds my heart is my husband. Here is our story:
We’ve known each other since we were 5 and 6 years old, respectively.
We grew up together, as our respective parents were family friends.
As a teenager, I didn’t care much for him, as I found him to be very self-absorbed and conceited. However, over time, my feelings changed (slowly but surely).
We had an on/off relationship all through our teenage years and he eventually ended up being my matric dance partner.
Our relationship (stronger by now) continued until our college years and beyond, into our working careers.
We eventually tied the knot.
Today, 23 years later, we are still happily married with two beautiful daughters.
We continue to have our weekly date-nights and weekends away, as we believe that these occasions are important for any relationship to strive.
We have really come a long way since our childhood friendship, overcoming so many obstacles and barriers.
We have been taunted by many of our friends, who cannot believe that we haven’t outgrown each other after all these years!
Most importantly, we have become an inspiration – not only to our girls, but also to our friends and everyone we have a connection with.
If this story is not an inspirational fairy-tale, then I don’t know what is.
Yes, my husband is my best friend, my soul mate and #MyHeart story.
Regards
Lisle Buttress
