I love my wife, Liewe Hexie.

An interesting woman to say the least. She is Afrikaner, and I am a dignified Irishman, born in Zambia and naturalized in South Africa. What I did to the Gods to be endowed with this yellow, beady-eyed cook, cleaner, carer and companion, is beyond comprehension.

It would appear she is tolerant of my dashing good looks, youthful attributes, financial prowess and incredible intellect. Roughly translated, this means she sees through absolutely everything. Nothing escapes her and yet we remain together. What she sees in an ageing 50-year-old oke in a dead end job, short, grey-haired, near midget, is unfathomable .... but I remain most grateful.

Politics aside, the woman cares....about me, her dad, our doggy, the environment, world peace and an end to global hunger. She performs too. Although not yet competent in making sandwiches, she can drum up a mean potato salad if there is a prime steak in the offing.

Liewe Hexie is particularly house proud. An admirable trait with its downfalls. She has assumed I have green fingers and it is my pleasure to mow the lawn, sweep the driveway and so on. The unfortunate creature also thinks I have a proclivity to keeping it neat and tidy indoors. Where the woman got this from is a mystery and is cause for family debate on occasion. Seriaaas....does it really matter if my side of the bed smells of old socks or if I accidentally had a smoke within 5 metres of the back door during a torrential downfall?

