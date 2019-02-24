For the month of February, IOL is inviting our readers to tell us who they love and why to stand a chance of winning amazing prizes in our #MyHeart competition. Our next winner is Sheila Paterson, who submitted the following entry:

I met David when I had just left school. He was playing in a local band and what attracted me to him is that he was very unaffected by his popularity and a very kind and gentle person.

We got engaged after a year of dating & married a year later.

THIS YEAR WE CELEBRATE OUR 50 YRS OF MARRIAGE!!

During our courtship, I travelled extensively all over the world but David was always on my mind, and it took just one letter from him to convince me that my heart was definitely back home.

He also travelled a lot with the band and it did concern me that he had loads of adoring fans – but in the end our love endured.

I count my blessings each and every day and thank God for choosing me to walk this path with David.

People often compliment me on the way I still look good and enjoy good health at the age of 72, and I attribute that to the good life which I have been fortunate to have with a good man by my side. I think we underestimate the importance of having the love and support and security of a loving, caring partner.

It’s difficult to describe how love grows as you age. It begins with a deep longing and desire in your HEART to be close to that special person, and as time goes by, it develops into something so much deeper. You have a spiritual connection to the SOUL of that person.

In David, I have complete assurance that he will be by my side no matter what – for richer or poorer, in sickness and in health – we have already been down those paths.

It’s an incredible feeling to go through your whole life with that assurance. Whenever I walk into our home, he is there to greet me with his arms wide open for a huge hug. The aroma of a cooked meal waiting for me greets me too. Nothing is too much trouble for him. His family is his life.

He is so gentle – yet strong. He is kind, caring and a true gentleman of integrity. A rare gem, and I would not trade him for the world!

I trust that we have been a good example to our children and grandchildren, and my prayer for them all is that they too will experience the magnificence of such an awesome and amazing relationship.

To celebrate our Golden Anniversary we would love to travel and spend quality time together.