'#MyHeart Bonita is my best friend who also happens to be my colleague'









Nonhlanhla Cele and her best friend Bonita. This February, IOL is spreading the love with our #MyHeart competition where we are asking readers to send a shout out to their loved ones to stand a chance of winning some amazing prizes. Whether it's the love of your life, your BFF, your dog, your cat, your mom, your boss or your second-removed cousin on your grandmother's side, we want to know why you appreciate them so much. Here's one of our winning entries from Nonhlanhla Cele, who has won R1000 worth of merch from locally lekker online store Trash Panda. My #MyHeart story is about my best friend Bonita who I only met a few years ago who also happens to be a colleague.

My heart smiles when I think about how a human of another race can love another human of a different race like she does me.

Days like my birthday used to be ordinary until I met her and we became friends, now they are a celebration of life and love. She has made me aware of the smallest things in life that require gratitude and that love comes in many forms.

We have travelled, tried out new things, laughed and cried together. But all in all our bond grows stronger by the day.

Growing up with only brothers I have found a true sister in her.

How to enter IOL's #MyHeart competition:

Send an email to [email protected] with a shout out to a very special someone in your life (minimum 150 words). Or send us a message or a video via Whatsapp to 0745573535.

You can also DM us on Facebook or Twitter, or tag us on Instagram.

Winners of this prize will be notified by March 6.

Winners will be notified by email or phone, so please send us your contact details with your entry.

Competition Rules: