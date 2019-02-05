Picture: Lisa Fotios/Pexels

For the month of February, IOL is inviting our readers to tell us who they love and why to stand a chance of winning amazing prizes in our #MyHeart competition. Our first winner is Taryn Skuce, who submitted the following entry.

I would love to win this Stodels voucher for my mom, Lorichelle.

She has worked so hard her entire life and now relies solely on me (as the sole breadwinner) to fix up things in and around the house.

She has mentioned on occasion that she wished there was a bit of extra money for flowers and trees to add to our plain lawn in the front and around the back of our house.

Ideally, if I ever won the Lotto I would want to have a landscaping company make a beautiful water feature and place to sit in the garden for her. She is retired and needs a cosy, beautiful garden spot to sit in spring and summer.

My mom deserves so much more than I can give her, I really hope she wins this.

