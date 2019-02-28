See who our Grand Prize Winner of #MyHeart campaign is

Amelia Japhtha is the winner of the #MyHeart campaign - we loved her heart-warming story of her sister being her hero.

Nothing spells romance quite like a weekend away with that special someone in your life and i n the spirit of love, Protea Hotels by Marriott is giving Amelia and her sister a two-night stay at any of their hotels across South Africa.

Amelia's story:

Our mom passed away due to heart failure when I was only 6 years old. My sister, 16 at the time, left school and luckily found a cleaning job.

With that little money, she put me through school, fed me and did every possible thing a mother would do for her children.





It was really hard on both of us especially my sister but she pulled through because in her heart she had to take care of me.

My sister is my pillar of strength, my mother, my sister, my hero and my life and I'm so Blessed to have her in my life.





She deserves only the best and if I'm one of the lucky winners, I would definitely give her the prize to Thank her for everything she has done for me throughout her life. I love my sister very much.