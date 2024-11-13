Pimp your braai with these new spices

The face behind Think Flavour, a new food brand about to hit the shelves in the Western Cape, will be familiar to many people in the local food retail industry. Nicki Russell is an award-winning product innovation specialist and food visionary, and has been the driving force behind a range of innovative products launched by Woolworths and Pick n Pay throughout a career that has spanned some 27 years.

With an astonishing 35 Sunday Times awards to her credit, her intense passion for all things food is self-evident. Nicki’s long-term vision was to launch a disruptive, innovative food brand into the South African market that makes every meal a flavour adventure. This became a reality earlier this year when she established Think Flavour.

This new brand will launch by the middle of November when her “Pimp My Pantry” range will be available in several stores in the Western Cape and Gauteng and online from Yuppiechef. “As much as I loved my corporate career, I have been longing to launch my own brand for years. The need to be an entrepreneur was an itch I couldn’t stop scratching,” she says. Her two business partners, Charles and Glenn Bryant, co-founders and owners of the well-known Six Dogs Gin range, are just as excited about the launch of this innovative product range.

Pimp My Pantry launches with four PIMP MY MAYO flavours; Peri-peri & Spanish Lime, Wild Garlic and Italian Herb, South African Smokey Barbeque and Black Truffle & Porcini Mushroom and four PIMP MY BRAAI flavours; Red Wine, Rosemary & Porcini Mushroom, South African Smokey Barbeque, Tuscan Italian, Herb and Garlic Marinade and Sweet & Sticky Korean Barbeque marinade. Nicki believes customers are always looking for affordable, delicious solutions and that there are many gaps in the market for new players who can offer these. “I saw a gap in these two mainstream categories, but there are many more opportunities out there and I look forward to creating several new products, all designed to enhance both the cooking and eating experience. Above all, this brand is about having fun and we truly believe that it will resonate with everyone who enjoys experimenting with flavour,” she says.