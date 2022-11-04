Play and win with SiyaDlala SiyaFunda’s playdate

Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, November 4, 2022

Play opens up a world of imagination for both parents and children. Picture: Supplied

Published 31m ago

SiyaDlala SiyaFunda is a movement that encourages parents and caregivers to recognise the benefits of play, dedicate more time to play with their children, and demand more space and time for play to happen in their homes, communities and classrooms. It highlights the importance of learning through play.

More than 50 play dates are planned to take place across the country. Don’t miss the opportunity to bring along the kids to play this Saturday, November 5 at Durban’s North Beach.

Win! Win! Win!

Stand a chance to be the weekly winner of 1 of 6 unique SiyaDlala SiyaFunda playkits.

Here’s how to enter:

Follow or like any of the SiyaDlala SiyaFunda social media pages.

Take a picture or video of yourself engaging in a fun play activity with the kids in your family or organisation.

Post this with a short caption of the activity taking place and use the hashtags #SiyaDlalaSiyaFunda #MzansiPlaydate #LetsPlay

What’s in the playkit?

The SiyaDlala SiyaFunda playkit includes tennis balls, skipping ropes, playdough and more goodies for your little ones to enjoy!

The competition runs until November 28.

Terms and conditions apply.

SiyaDlala SiyaFunda social media handles and hashtags

Facebook: SiyaDlala SiyaFunda @siyadlalasiyafundaSA follow

Email: [email protected]

#SiyaDlalaSiyaFunda #MzansiPlaydate

