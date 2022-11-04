Play and win with SiyaDlala SiyaFunda’s playdate

SiyaDlala SiyaFunda is a movement that encourages parents and caregivers to recognise the benefits of play, dedicate more time to play with their children, and demand more space and time for play to happen in their homes, communities and classrooms. It highlights the importance of learning through play.

More than 50 play dates are planned to take place across the country. Don’t miss the opportunity to bring along the kids to play this Saturday, November 5 at Durban’s North Beach.