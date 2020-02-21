This February, IOL is spreading the love with our #MyHeart competition where we are asking readers to send a shout out to their loved ones to stand a chance of winning some amazing prizes.
Here's one of our winning entries from Nomsa Nxumalo, who has won a spa treatment from LCN valued at R1 700.
Shout out to my Baby Girl Luthando Ntlemo!
For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you. In my eyes there’s no one that can equal your beauty, no words can describe how much you mean to me, nothing can lessen my love for you, as you have it now and for all eternity.
No matter how old you might be, you will always be my LITTLE GIRL to me. While we celebrate the month of love in different provinces, I hope you feeling it in the dusty roads of our province Mpumalanga (Place of the Rising Sun)