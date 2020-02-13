This February, IOL is spreading the love with our #MyHeart competition where we are asking readers to send a shout out to their loved ones to stand a chance of winning some amazing prizes.
Here's one of our winning entries from Mandy Mlhlongo who has won a romantic overnight stay at the breathtaking boutique hotel River Meadow Manor.
Good day
Love is a feeling that I cannot really explain, but I know that it is because of you that I feel so in love. Shout out to the love of my life Musa, who is constantly making sure that I am always happy. No one brings so much happiness to my life like you.
I can’t imagine what my life would be without you. You have done so much for me and my family, I am where I am because of you encouraging me not to give up. I want to spend the rest of my life with you.