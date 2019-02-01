Tell us who you love and why and you could win big with IOL's #MyHeart competition.

It's the month of love and we’re looking to help make it extra special not only on Valentine's Day, but every day of February. Tell us who you love and why and you could win big with IOL's #MyHeart competition.

The IOL team is passionate about news for the heart of South Africa and we want to hear about who holds your heart. Whether it's the love of your life, your BFF, your cat, your mom, your boss or your second-removed cousin on your grandmother's side, we want to know why you appreciate them so much.





We have amazing goodies to give away AND your story may be featured on the IOL website.





If you are our pick for best story of the day, you will win an amazing prize and be entered into the grand prize draw.





How to enter:





Send an email to [email protected] telling us your #MyHeart story.





You can also DM us on Facebook or Twitter , or tag us on Instagram





Or download our app on Android or IOS and use our MOJO feature to send us your entry.





TIP: The more words the better, and if you have pics and videos, you can send that too.

The competition runs from February 1 to 28.

Winners will be notified by March 1.

Winners will be notified by email or phone, so please send us your contact details with your entry.

Our prize sponsors include:

Protea Hotels

Olympia Paints

Stodels Gardens Centre

Nuvida

Duo Calm

Vit C Showerhead

Workout Wonder and Liquid Yoga products

Ricky Litchfield

Buchulife

Loxtonia Cider

Woodford Reserve

SKNLogic skincare

Sunstar GUM

Cresta Shopping Centre

SALITOS beer

Linen Drawer

SIX skincare

Little Helper

Carrol Boyes

Dr Lerato Masemola

The Papery

Competition Rules:

Selected story entries, pictures and videos will be published on iol.co.za and our social media pages. The winners' names will be published on our website and social media pages.

Your privacy is important to us. When you enter a competition with us, we ask for your name, email address and mobile number. We use email addresses to notify winners to let them know they have won a prize. We use the mobile numbers provided in order to contact the winner and for prize delivery.

Competitions are only open to people residing in South Africa.

Employees of Independent Media, the sponsors & their agents, or any company associated with the competition & their immediate families are not eligible to enter. • Prizes are not redeemable for cash. • The judge’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. • Receipt of entries will not be acknowledged. • The entrant accepts that entry to the competition does not constitute a contract or any form of legal commitment between the entrant and IOL.