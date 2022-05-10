Stand a chance to win one of two Roku Japanese Gin hampers worth R1 200 each

Named after the word for “six” in Japanese, Roku is a craft gin created with six botanicals sourced from Japan. Harvested from the best growing areas in Japan each season, these botanicals include sencha and gyokuro teas, celebrating summer, as well as the Sakura flower and leaf, which only bloom in spring.

Showcasing the unique flavours Japan produces in autumn, Sansho pepper adds a unique taste, as well as the peel of yuzu fruit, which finishes off the harmonious flavours of Roku Japanese Gin, and represents the winter botanical. Roku Japanese Gin can be enjoyed on the rocks, in a traditional Negroni or a more contemporary gin martini, or even as a classic G&T, topped with a sprig of rosemary or citrus. Our personal favourite?

Serve it with tonic water, ice and slices of ginger, to complement the refreshing citrusy top notes of yuzu. In a 750ml bottle at 43% ABV, Roku Japanese Gin is available from major retailers (Makro, Pick n Pay, Checkers, and selected TOPS at Spar), at a recommended retail price of R350. You can also order online through Takealot, Norman Goodfellows, and others. WIN! WIN! WIN!

Two lucky IOL readers stand a chance of winning a Roku Japanese Gin hampers, worth R1 200 each. The competition is open to anyone residing in South Africa. Entrants must be 18 years or older.

