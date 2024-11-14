The new AI toothbrush that even tells you the daily weather forecast!

The new Oclean X Ultra is one of the world’s most technologically advanced sonic toothbrushes with AI voice guidance, more power and an interactive colour touch screen. Connect via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, these new rechargeable toothbrushes use cutting-edge tech and AI, even telling you the daily weather forecast, with a built-in screen, provides personalised expert guidance while you brush.

Using AI voice assistance (using bone conduction soundwave technology), instant on-screen feedback and brushing insights on the Oclean Care app, Oclean X Ultra provides personalised expert guidance while you brush. Innovative features: AI voice guidance: Uses bone conduction soundwave technology to provide real-time feedback on brushing pressure, speed and angle.

Interactive colour touch screen: Offers instant brushing scores with feedback on missed areas, duration and frequency. Powerful maglev 3.0 motor:

Operates at 84,000 movements per minute with less vibration and more power than ever before. Dynamic TurboClean™ algorithm: Ensures consistent power for optimal cleaning efficiency throughout your brushing session.

World-first FlexFit™ flexible brush heads: Reduces excess pressure and widens the brushing angle for optimal plaque removal. The X Ultra set includes three different heads featuring gentle, polished, square TPEE bristles which absorb less water, for better hygiene. Five brushing modes on the brush and up to 32 intensities and brushing programmes via the Oclean Care app.

On-screen weather forecast: Swipe the screen to check the day’s weather. Enhanced connectivity:

Oclean X Ultra is the first Wi-Fi-enabled brush. Use Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, for a smarter brushing experience, it syncs with the Oclean Care app and Apple Health. The pressure sensor light at the bottom of the brush makes it easy to see when you apply too much pressure. How to use the Oclean X Ultra: Charge: just 4.5 hours to fully charge.

Connect: Download the Oclean Care app, connect to Wi-Fi via the app, register the brush and set your preferences. Choose: Select your preferred brushing mode and start brushing Complete the entry form below to stand a chance to win an Oclean X Ultra sonic toothbrush: