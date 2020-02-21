'This ain't no love story but a story of two hard-working women'









Pamela Chetty and her friend. Picture: Supplied This February, IOL is spreading the love with our #MyHeart competition where we are asking readers to send a shout out to their loved ones to stand a chance of winning some amazing prizes. Here's one of our winning entries from Pamela Chetty, who has won a spa treatment from LCN valued at R1 700. Hi there, I would like to enter myself and dear friend of mine into the IOL Spa competition. This aint no love story but a story of two hard-working women who rely so dearly on each other. We have our kids at home and hardly have time to date or even find love.

My friend has been there for me through he toughest times and challenges, taking me in after I was retrenched from work and couldn’t afford my place anymore, she believed in me and prayed for me on the days that I could not pray or believe in myself.

I would say we deserve something like this as we hardly ever get chances to do anything special for each other as we are always with our kids. I turned 40 last month and she is turning 35 next month – and with the challenges of day to day life as single parents this would be awesome, as we never get the chance to do anything together on our own – basically because if she wants to do something I have to watch her daughter, and when I need to do something, she watches mine.

I really hope that we could win something like this, it will be such a nice treat for us, in a world where treating ourselves is such a distant dream.

Thanks and regards IOL team!

How to enter IOL's #MyHeart competition:

Send an email to [email protected] with a shout out to a very special someone in your life (minimum 150 words). Or send us a message or a video via Whatsapp to 0745573535.

Whether it's the love of your life, your BFF, your dog, your cat, your mom, your boss or your second-removed cousin on your grandmother's side, we want to know why you appreciate them so much.

You can also DM us on Facebook or Twitter, or tag us on Instagram.

Winners of this prize will be notified by March 6.

Winners will be notified by email or phone, so please send us your contact details with your entry.

Competition Rules: