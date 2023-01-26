Tickets to ‘Symphony of Love’ up for grabs – Cape Town and Joburg only

Tickets to “Symphony of Love” are up for grabs – Cape Town and Joburg only. Bollywood actress and singer Prathibha Singh Baghel is in SA for “Symphony of Love”, with the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, on Friday, January 27, at the Artscape Theatre and a more intimate version – “Inner Circle Sessions” – taking place at the Lyric Theatre in Gauteng on Sunday, January 29.

The 32-year-old boasts the ability to effortlessly sing a broad range of genres including hits of the greats, such as Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, and Jagjit Singh, to name a few. A recipient of the Lata Mangeshkar Alankaran Award in 2008, Baghel said: “I had so much excitement to be coming here and the love I have received since my arrival has made my excitement grow so much more. I am really overwhelmed by the love and support. The people here are really lovely. “‘Symphony of Love’ is a combination of Eastern and Western music and it’s amazing to have our Indian music playing with the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra.”

Baghel is known for her songs in movies, as well as the hit web series “Bandish Bandits”. She has featured in the highly acclaimed stage production “Mughal-E-Azam”. Her concert on Friday starts at 8.30pm with her Sunday concert starting at 5pm.

IOL Lifestyle and Inner Circle Entertainment have 2 double tickets to give away from the Artscape Theatre and 4 double tickets to the Gold Reef City show, up for grabs. To win, simply email this question: Name the orchestra Prathibha Singh Bahgel is performing with in Cape Town? Email the answer to - [email protected] - between 5pm and 8pm on Thursday, January 26. Make sure the subject box includes “Symphony of Love –Cape Town” or “Symphony of Love – Joburg”, depending on where you are based.

