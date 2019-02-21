Gugulethu Mntambo and his girlfriend.

For the month of February, IOL is inviting our readers to tell us who they love and why to stand a chance of winning amazing prizes in our #MyHeart competition. Our next winner is Gugulethu Mntambo, who submitted the following entry:

I'd like to share #MyHeart story about my girlfriend whom I've been with since high school. I've got a multitude of reasons why I love her. These are the top ten:

1. She makes me happy

2. She is forgiving

3. She is truthful and honest

4. She realizes my mistakes and helps me rectify them

5. She listens to me

6. She cares to know how I feel all the time

7. She is reliable

8. She supports my decisions and challenges those she thinks aren't good

9. She is beautiful

10. Most importantly she loves our kids more than she loves me :)

These are my top 10 reasons. Before I conclude I’d like to share the following poem by Elaine Chetty:

My love for you is like the raging sea,

So powerful and deep it will forever be.

Through storm, wind, and heavy rain,

It will withstand every pain.

Our hearts are so pure and love so sweet.

I love you more with every heartbeat!

Good luck to her. She deserves the #MyHeart story hamper more than I do :).

