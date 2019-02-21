For the month of February, IOL is inviting our readers to tell us who they love and why to stand a chance of winning amazing prizes in our #MyHeart competition.
Our next winner is Gugulethu Mntambo, who submitted the following entry:
I'd like to share #MyHeart story about my girlfriend whom I've been with since high school. I've got a multitude of reasons why I love her. These are the top ten:
1. She makes me happy
2. She is forgiving
3. She is truthful and honest
4. She realizes my mistakes and helps me rectify them
5. She listens to me
6. She cares to know how I feel all the time
7. She is reliable
8. She supports my decisions and challenges those she thinks aren't good
9. She is beautiful
10. Most importantly she loves our kids more than she loves me :)
These are my top 10 reasons. Before I conclude I’d like to share the following poem by Elaine Chetty:
My love for you is like the raging sea,
So powerful and deep it will forever be.
Through storm, wind, and heavy rain,
It will withstand every pain.
Our hearts are so pure and love so sweet.
I love you more with every heartbeat!
Good luck to her. She deserves the #MyHeart story hamper more than I do :).
How to enter our #MyHeart competition:
Tell us who you love and why. The IOL team is passionate about news for the heart of South Africa and we want to hear about who holds your heart. Whether it's the love of your life, your BFF, your cat, your mom, your boss or your second-removed cousin on your grandmother's side, we want to know why you appreciate them so much.
If you are our pick for the best story of the day, you will win one of our amazing prizes and be entered into our grand prize draw sponsored by Protea Hotels by Marriott.
So send an email to [email protected] telling us your #MyHeart story.
You can also DM us on Facebook or Twitter.
Or download our app on Android or IOS and use our MOJO feature to send us your entry.
TIP: The more words the better, and if you have pics and videos, you can send that too.
The competition runs from February 1 to 28.
Winners will be notified by March 1.
Winners will be notified by email or phone, so please send us your contact details with your entry.
Competition Rules:
Selected story entries, pictures and videos will be published on iol.co.za and our social media pages. The winners' names will be published on our website and social media pages.
Your privacy is important to us. When you enter a competition with us, we ask for your name, email address and mobile number. We use email addresses to notify winners to let them know they have won a prize. We use the mobile numbers provided in order to contact the winner and for prize delivery.
The competition is only open to people residing in South Africa.
Employees of Independent Media, the sponsors & their agents, or any company associated with the competition & their immediate families are not eligible to enter. • Prizes are not redeemable for cash. • The judge’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. • Receipt of entries will not be acknowledged. • The entrant accepts that entry to the competition does not constitute a contract or any form of legal commitment between the entrant and IOL.