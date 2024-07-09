Transform your fitness game and win tickets to the Johannesburg FemmeFit Fest

Are you ready to transform your fitness game?

Visit FemmeFit Fest for a day of empowerment on 27 July 2024 at Pinnacle College, Linden, Johannesburg! Every participant receives a goodie bag worth over R1250! Plus, take part in fun challenges and win amazing spot prizes and social media competitions throughout the day. Imagine spending a glorious winter morning under the warm Jozi sun, surrounded by a vibrant community of like-minded people, all passionate about health and fitness.

At FemmeFit Fest, you’ll get the chance to work out with some of the industry’s most inspiring instructors, each bringing their unique energy and expertise to the event. Whether you’re looking to challenge yourself with a high-intensity bootcamp, find your rhythm in a dance session, or embrace mindfulness in a peaceful zen moment, this festival offers something for everyone. FemmeFit Fest is a fantastic opportunity to shop your favourite fitness brands and discover new ones. The exciting lineup of vendors offering exclusive deals and must-have products to enhance your fitness journey.

Vendors at the event include: Missfit Boxing - Explore the latest in boxing gear and apparel for women who want to train like champions. Hydrade - Keep yourself refreshed and fuelled with premium hydration solutions tailored for active lifestyles. Monique Fit - Get your hands on top-quality fitness gear and apparel endorsed by Monique herself, a leading name in the fitness world.

Freddy Wear - Discover stylish and comfortable activewear designed to make you feel fabulous while working out or on the go. Nutritional Performance Labs (NPL) - Stock up on advanced nutritional supplements that support your health and performance goals. NPL Prolifestyle - Explore a range of lifestyle products aimed at enhancing your overall wellness and vitality.

Fitfood4U - Fuel your body with delicious, healthy meal options designed for fitness enthusiasts. With these amazing vendors all in one place, you can enjoy a day of shopping and great deals on the latest fitness products, apparel, and nutritional supplements. It’s the perfect chance to refresh your workout wardrobe, upgrade your gear, and discover new favourites that keep you motivated and looking your best.

Event Schedule: 09:30 - 10:00 | Registration and Welcome 10:00 - 10:30 | Energize with Monique's Bootcamp (Monique Fit)

10:30 - 10:45 | Hydration Break 10:45 - 11:15 | Bounce to the Beat with Jumping Queens (Jumping Queens) 11:15 - 11:30 | Hydration Break

11:30 - 12:00 | Groove with Cherrie Dance Session 12:00 - 12:30 | Find Your Zen with Joelene’s Mindfulness (Mindset Avenue) 12:30 - 13:00 | Prize Giving and Competitions

Goodie Bags & Prizes: Every participant receives a goodie bag worth over R1250! Plus, take part in fun challenges and win amazing spot prizes and social media competitions throughout the day. Don’t wait! Secure your spot for a day filled with fitness, fun, and fabulousness at FemmeFit Fest! For more details and to buy tickets, visit: FemmeFit Fest.