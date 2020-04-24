WATCH: Win a skincare or laser course with Beautique Academy

Beautique Academy is giving away 20 Introduction to Skin or Laser Foundation courses. Successful completes will learn about the function of skin, the different layers of skin and the importance of skin in the field of somatology as well as learn about skin conditions and how to treat them safely and effectively or when to refer to a medical doctor.





Introduction to Skin course - valued at R20,000.00





This Skin Foundation course is relevant to anyone wanting to start a career in beauty/grooming/somatology or who is already in the industry and would like to sharpen their skills. On completion of the course they will be awarded a Beautique Academy Theory Certification.





The Laser Foundation Course is valued at R15,000.00





In the Laser Foundation course students learn about the different lasers on the market and their effect on skin rejuvenation and hair removal, together with specifications of light, health and safety of laser handling.





Let’s pay it forward to all who are deserving. Nominate yourself or anyone you know who deserves this opportunity.

You can nominate salon owners so that they can win for their therapist/nail techs or individuals you know who want a career in the beauty/grooming/aesthetic industry.





Follow the link below to nominate yourself or anyone else for this amazing opportunity.