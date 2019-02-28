Photo by Carl Attard from Pexels

For the month of February, IOL is inviting our readers to tell us who they love and why to stand a chance of winning amazing prizes in our #MyHeart competition. Our next winner is Delia Samuel, who submitted the following entry:

Hi There,

My #MyHeart story is about my mom.

Our dad died when I was 5 about to turn 6 and my brother had just turned a year old.

My mom was 24 years old

We didn't have a home of our own or a car

My mom didn't have a job.

She had to go find work. Find us a place to stay and learn to drive.

She achieved all of this in super human time and raised us to be strong, independent people.

Our dad died of Alport Syndrome, a genetic condition which causes kidney disease.

My brother was diagnosed with this same disease. My mom had to relive that nightmare again.

My brother and I were the perfect match and we got to do a kidney transplant in December of 2009.

And our mom sat in the waiting room while both her children were on the operating table.

My brother and I are both married now with our own families and we owe everything we have to God and our supermom.

And that is a very "in a nutshell" why our mommy is my #myheart.