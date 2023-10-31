Win 1 of 2 double tickets to Pick n Pay Wine & Food Festival Johannesburg

Wine enthusiasts, oenophiles, and food connoisseurs kick off the new month with a trip to the Pick n Pay Wine & Food Festival Johannesburg next month for a day of award-winning wine tasting and cuisine to take your taste buds on an unforgettable journey. The event will be held at The Wanderers Club in Illovo, Johannesburg, on Saturday, November 4, and Sunday, November 5.

“The Pick n Pay Wine and Food Festival offers an array of wines to suit every palate, with winemakers and expert sommeliers on hand to guide visitors through tastings to appreciate the unique flavours and aromas of each wine fully,” said Katie Bailie, Pick n Pay Senior Wine Buyer. The festival will have a dedicated Sparkling Wine area, celebrating both locally-produced Cap Classique and French Champagne. In keeping with the trend for no-and-low alcohol wines, a smattering of stands will offer tastings in these wine categories.

The Valpre water station will ensure guests stay hydrated with ample fresh water. In the popular Pick n Pay Tasting Room, chefs and winemakers will share their picks from their estates and pair them with mouth-watering canapés in a tasting masterclass that will leave you wanting more. Each session is 30 minutes, and booking is essential as they fill up quickly.

“With these sessions, we aim to equip festival goers with the knowledge and skills to host unforgettable dinner parties for friends and family,” added Bailie. The Festival's Pick n Pay Fresh Food Market will offer diverse culinary delights, from burgers and pizzas to fish and chips, salads, oysters, and sushi. Meanwhile, the Pick n Pay Crafted Collection Deli will delight you with Cheese and Charcuterie Boards, which can be enjoyed while listening to live music.

The event starts at 12pm with exclusive early access for Pick n Pay Wine Club Members (booking essential as numbers are limited) and will open to the general public at 1pm. WIN! WIN! WIN! Two double sets of Pick n Pay Wine Club Early Access tickets and picnic bags valued at R885 each are up for grabs.