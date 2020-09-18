Win 1 of 2 Kamers vouchers

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

IOL is giving away two lucky readers a chance to win Ooh La La R1500 voucher and Net ’n Kameel Jewellery & Accessories voucher valued at R800 from Kamers in Hyde Park. KM Creative CEO, Wanda Du Toit is typically frank regarding Covid-19’s effect on SA’s beloved artisan ‘up-market’… “We had to fight back – on behalf of the hundreds of SME artisans who have come to depend on our platform… And fight with every ounce of our entrepreneurial energy.” So Kamers/Makers re-envisioned SA’s battered retail industry… and found an ingenious response to their business’s lockdown let-down. For decades, retail space in South Africa has been prohibitive for most local artisans due to long leases, rigid costs and equally rigid attitudes. Ooh La La products. Picture: Supplied Defying the norm, Hyde Park Corner has opened up a beautiful, creative space for the entrepreneurs of Kamers /Makers, giving them a platform to bring their incomparably eclectic mix of creations to Joburg for the first time.

This marks the start of an exciting new trajectory for Hyde Park Corner, with some innovative concepts in the pipeline in the coming months.

Kamers /Makers – traditionally an incredible exhibition of creative talent – has reinvented and is popping up in Hyde Park Corner.

It offers the best of both worlds for Kamers/Makers devotees.

Loads of time to shop at any time, yet with the eclectic and amazing variety or products that has made Kamers/Makers shows so immensely popular for two decades.

And where else but Jozi’s premier shopping precinct – Hyde Park Corner.

KM’s biggest space yet, it will offer a vibrant mix of more than 70 local Makers – another critical step in rebuilding SA’s SME economy.

“With Level 2 now official, shoppers will at last be able to sip the Kamers/Makers signature glass of bubbly whilst shopping! We’re also aiming to host ‘live’ Makers, actually making in the SPACE, so shoppers can view their goods being made,” comments KM Creative CEO, Wanda Du Toit

The Maker Mix will be changing every month to ensure non-stop variety and – always – the coolest stuff you’ve never seen.

Welcome to the new retail - vital, vibrant, innovative and proudly local.

And if you can’t get to a KM Space, here’s the good news: over 10 000 stunning products and exciting special offers are available 24/7 online.

Enter the competition below: