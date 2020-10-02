Win 1 of 3 bottles of Hendrick’s Orbium Gin valued at R500 each

Hendrick’s has expanded the taste spectrum with the launch of a new experimental gin forever known as Orbium.

As a reimagining of Hendrick’s it is instilled with extracts of Quinine, Wormwood and the mysterious Blue Lotus Blossom and has an oddly exquisite flavour that sits roundly on the palate. It’s what Hendrick’s might taste like in a parallel universe.

Orbium is a new expression from Hendrick’s, created by its Master Distiller, Lesley Gracie.

Gracie possesses a fierce curiosity and an absolute skill for creating new and expansive tastes and flavours using an array of botanicals. Orbium has been born from this natural inquisitiveness and follows on from previous trade-only liquid innovations.

Orbium contains the same distillates as Hendrick’s, however the same remarkable mind that broke conventions by infusing gin with essences of cucumber and rose has now taken gin in an altogether new direction, by infusing flavours that are traditionally associated with classic gin libations; quinine found in tonic (G&T) and wormwood found in Vermouth (Martini’s). But it is not quite Orbium yet.