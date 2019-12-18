YoungstaCPT rocks a pair of Oakleys. Pictures: Supplied

The summer holiday season is all about sun, fun and making memories with the people you love being surrounded by. Whether it's a classic aviator or something a bit more avant-garde, sunglasses can change an outfit from drab to fab - and Sunglass Hut is making it happen.

Enter the Sunglass Hut competition and make sure you and your loved ones are looking stylish this holiday season.

Make sure you and your loved ones are looking stylish this holiday season by following the perfect gift guide for the best festive summer looks. From sleek and fashionable frames, to “can’t go wrong” pairs. Watch their faces light up as they unwrap something new.

To kick off the festive holidays, Sunglass Hut recently hosted their summer party where guests were seen sporting the most fashionable and trendy frames. Now you too can win a pair of trendy sunnies.