YoungstaCPT rocks a pair of Oakleys. Pictures: Supplied

The summer holiday season is all about sun, fun and making memories with the people you love being surrounded by. 

Whether it's a classic aviator or something a bit more avant-garde, sunglasses can change an outfit from drab to fab - and Sunglass Hut is making it happen.

Make sure you and your loved ones are looking stylish this holiday season by following the perfect gift guide for the best festive summer looks. From sleek and fashionable frames, to “can’t go wrong” pairs. Watch their faces light up as they unwrap something new.

To kick off the festive holidays, Sunglass Hut recently hosted their summer party where guests were seen sporting the most fashionable and trendy frames. Now you too can win a pair of trendy sunnies.

YoungstaCPT, Kyle Deutsch and Moozlie.

Stand a chance to win one of three Sunglass Hut vouchers valued at R2000.

Here's what you have to do:

All you have to do is follow the YouTube link and comment below the music video on how you’ll “Face the Sun” this festive season, along with your Instagram handle, so we can contact you if you’ve won.

The most “festive, summer” comment wins.

* Winners will be chosen and contacted on the December 23. If Instagram DM’s aren’t checked within 24 hours, a new winner will be selected. Entrants must reside in South Africa and be in the country to collect their voucher from courier.