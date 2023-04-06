Win 1 of 3 ‘The Super Mario Bros Movie’ hampers

UIP and IOL Lifestyle have “The Super Mario Bros Movie” memorabilia up for grabs. We have three hampers to give away. Each is valued at R1 000 and includes a sticker sheet, keychain, button badge (good guys), button badge (bad guys), Mario cap, Luigi cap, kids T-shirt, adult T-shirt and a toad cushion.

Nintendo’s iconic Super Mario Bros characters have been captivating gamers and fans for decades. Now, in conjunction with Illumination, the animation studio responsible for creating some of the most beloved animated films of the past decade, including the “Sing” and “The Secret Life of Pets” films and the “Despicable Me” and “Minions” franchise, they have joined forces to create “The Super Mario Bros Movie”. The big-screen comedy adventure starring pop culture’s most prominent plumber of the past four decades was released on Wednesday.

The premise centres on Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt) and his brother Luigi (Charlie Day). While working underground to fix a water main, they are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi. With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Mario taps into his own power.

The other cast members comprise comedic giants Jack Black and Seth Rogen.