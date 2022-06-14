Win 1 of 4 J.C. Le Roux hampers valued at R500 each

The House of J.C. Le Roux, South Africa’s first dedicated sparkling wine cellar, believes that every win deserves a celebration – no matter how big or small your win is, it is always deserving of a celebratory glass of your favourite J.C. Le Roux bubbly. From reconnecting with your friends after lockdown, getting that well-deserved promotion at work, spoiling yourself after a productive week, graduating from your studies and achieving your diploma or degree, celebrating your bestie of over 10 years, getting your dream job or just taking a moment to enjoy the sunset in the beautiful place you call home – every win is worth celebrating.

Just like every win is worth celebrating there is also a delicious bottle of J.C. Le Roux Sparkling wine to celebrate every win or occasion – from the fresh, crisp J.C. Le Roux Le Domaine to the sweet, ruby-red La Chanson. The J.C. Le Roux La Fleurette has sweet and vibrant fruity flavours or choose the slightly drier Sauvignon Blanc – a House of J.C. Le Roux classic. What win will you be celebrating? Make sure you pop a bottle of J.C. Le Roux bubbly and raise a glass to the many moments and people in our lives that are worth a celebration.

WIN! WIN! WIN! IOL and J.C. Le Roux are giving away four hampers valued at R500 each. Each hamper contains:

4x bottles of J.C. Le Roux (1x Le Domaine, 1 x La Fleurette, 1 x La Chanson, 1 x Sauvignon Blanc)

2x J.C. Le Roux flute glasses The competition is open to anyone residing in South Africa over the age of 18. Competition closes June 22, 2022 Enter below: