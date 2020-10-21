WIN 1 of 5 4th STREET Wines Spritzer hampers valued at R1 000 each

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

4th STREET Wines has announced the launch of their lightly-sparkled, flavoured spritzers for the next generation. Fresh flavour combos, convenient 440ml cans; this unique take on wine is inspired by the vibrant, youthful energy at the centre of urban culture. This new way to experience 4th STREET allows consumers to have it their way – a night out, on the go, or at home – just make sure it’s served chilled. Collaboration is a significant part of urban culture and these spritzers don’t disappoint with three refreshing flavour combinations: Cool Botanical, Wild Cola and Rockin’ Raspberry. Cool Botanical is a modern combination of fresh elderflower and cool cucumber, with a juniper twist.

Inspired by the Katemba cocktail, Wild Cola is a remix of fruity red wine flavours and spicy, refreshing cola.

Rock your taste buds with Rockin’ Raspberry, a combo of ripe raspberry and litchi, with a subtle rose and juniper undertones. High in attitude, but low in sugar and moderate in alcohol, it makes for easy-drinking refreshment.

“4thSTREET Wines has always been at the forefront of wine trends. We’re constantly looking for innovative ways to raise the bar with consumers,” said De-Mari Shaw, 4th STREET Wines Marketing Manager.

“Our long journey with the next generation of wine drinkers takes a massive step with the launch of these spritzers. The three refreshing flavour combos and the convenience of a 440ml can makes this the ultimate beverage for consumers looking for something fresh, unique and on-trend – very much like themselves”.

To learn more about 4th STREET Wines, follow 4th STREET Wines on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and look out for the hashtags #Go4th, #StaySafe, #BeResponsible, #4thSTREETSpritzers, #InspiredByTheSTREET

4th STREET Wines spritzers Cool Botanical, Wild Cola and Rockin’ Raspberry, now available at leading retailers nationwide for only R84.99

WIN! WIN!

You have the chance of winning one of five 4th STREET hampers valued at R1 000 each

Each pack includes the following items:

3x cans of the new 4th STREET Spritzer (one of each flavour)

1x sneaker storage box

1x face mask designed by Chepa Streetwear

4x vrafitti stickers (exclusively illustrated by graffiti artists Shaun Oakley)

The competition is open to anyone over the age of 18 residing in South Africa

Competition closes November 4, 2020.

Enter below: