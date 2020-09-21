Win 1 of 5 EF-Active sanitiser hampers valued at R470 each

Since the lockdown, most businesses and brands have diversified their portfolio and range to include sanitisers. Thanks to Covid-19, this has become our new way of life, until a cure is found. At the moment, there are several sanitiser brands sitting on the shelves of stores. EF-Active is a new hygiene range on the market. A proudly South African and family-friendly product, it is uniquely scented, ozone-friendly and the cans are recyclable. In a quick chat with Salil Dhingra, the CEO of EF-Active, he explained how he diversified his haircare business when Covid-19 hit.

He said: “I have always been part of the FMCG Industry, which caters for personal hair, health and hygiene products. When the demand for health and hygiene products skyrocketed, we mobilised the resources to develop a range which offers the highest quality at an economical price. We still successfully running our haircare business and EF-Active is now an active part of our offering.”

Although the country moves to Level 1 of the lockdown on Monday, September 21, this doesn’t mean the coronavirus is no longer a threat. If anything, it’s even more important to ensure you are taking the necessary safety precautions whether you are travelling, shopping, gyming, dining out or attending a special event.

Dhingra added: “This is a very economical price point for a cash strapped consumer while keeping our quality standards very high. We are proud of the fact is National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) approved.”

The EF-Active range includes a sanitizer spray (250ml, 400ml), which is a multi-purpose antibacterial spray that can be used on your hands and surfaces. It contains 75% alcohol. It comes in a lemon and aqua cucumber scene.

The Mistizer (225ml) is perfect for small enclosures. It is uniquely scented. When using this product, you will need to isolate the area cleaned for 15 - 20 minutes. It’s perfect when you are travelling, especially fogging that rental car and accommodation facilities.

One of the biggest complaints around sanitising is the harshness on the skin.

To remedy that, they have launched a hand cream with Vitamin E and Shea butter.

This product is available at Clicks, Dischem, selected Spars and other independent retail outlets.

WIN!

IOL Lifestyle and EF-Active have five sanitiser hampers to giveaway to lucky readers.

Each hamper is valued at R470 and consists of: 2x 400ml sanitising spray with lemon extract, 2x 250 sanitising spray with lemon extract, 2x 250 sanitising spray aqua cucumber, 1x 225ml fogger and 1x hand cream.

The competition closes on September 25 and is open to all South African residents.

