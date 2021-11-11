Win 1 of 5 Herbalife hampers valued at R1 400 each

How to make smoothie season even more delicious Summer is all about new beginnings. We’re going outdoors, taking on new adventures, and even kick-starting forgotten health goals.

And, with all the delicious seasonal fruit on the shelves, this is usually the time we decide to bring the juicer out from hibernation and hit the web in search of easy smoothie recipes to help give our mornings a fresh, fruity start. Smoothies are more than just a tasty snack. For starters, they help you increase your daily fruit and veg intake, and they’re also a great source of fibre, which is necessary for keeping you regular. Depending on the ingredients, smoothies could even replace meals, resulting in less time in the kitchen. With so many recipes and ingredient options, smoothies really are for everyone. Don’t like plain yoghurt? No problem! Swop it for a dash of almond milk.

There is no wrong way to put a smoothie together – it all comes down to personal preference and taste. Some tips to help you get the most out of your smoothie creations: Pile in the berries

Berries are a smoothie staple. The little purple, red, black and yellow pearls are delicious and they’re packed with vitamins and fibre to help regulate the digestive system. Other foods high in fibre include pears, apples, bananas, seeds and almond butter. Imagining a few zesty recipes after hearing that list? We thought so.

Crank up the protein It’s always wise to make sure you hit the major food groups when planning your meals. But, when time is of the essence, it isn’t always possible to quickly turn out a dish with all the trimmings. This is where protein powder comes in super handy. A few scoops are all you need to give you that extra level of energy and boost the flavour profile even more. What’s more, protein powder can make you feel fuller for longer than a standard fruit smoothie would, turning this drink into a meal, rather than a snack.

Other high-protein foods include almonds and other nuts, peanut butter, flax seeds, soy milk, and plain yoghurt. Opt for healthy fats Seeds, nuts, and avocados contain heart-protecting omega-3 fatty acids or monounsaturated fats, which add an extra dimension to your smoothie. Just remember that even though the ingredients are considered to be healthy, they do tend to push up the calories.

The best way to get around this is to stick to about a tablespoon of seeds or nuts and a quarter of an avocado at a time. Experiment with liquids Plain yoghurt and ice are so overdone. Beat the boredom with almond milk, coconut water, a splash of juice, iced coffee, or tea.

Use the liquid as your inspirational starting point and add other ingredients to bulk up as you go. Coconut water, mango, and any seed of your choice could become the ideal base for a quick summer smoothie. Add some pizzazz Smoothies aren’t meant to be one dimensional. They’re a chance for you to express your creativity and – fingers crossed – invent something yummy. If you’re feeling adventurous, consider a few sprinkles of cocoa powder, cinnamon, turmeric, ginger, or unsweetened matcha powder the next time you’re concocting a smoothie. The powders and spices will give your morning an extra boost of flavour.

Smoothies are fun to make, easy to tweak if some of the measurements are a little off and, most importantly, delicious. Make this summer the season to up your fibre, protein and fruit intake, and set yourself up for sustainable and healthy food choices.