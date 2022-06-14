Win 1 of 5 J.C. Le Roux hampers valued at R500 each

Every Win Deserves a Celebration with the House of J.C. Le Roux - you could win one of five J.C. Le Roux hampers to celebrate your wins! The House of J.C. Le Roux, South Africa’s first dedicated sparkling wine cellar, believes that every win deserves a celebration – no matter how big or small your win is, it is always deserving of a celebratory glass of your favourite J.C. Le Roux bubbly.

From reconnecting with your friends after lockdown, getting that well-deserved promotion at work, spoiling yourself after a productive week, graduating from your studies and achieving your diploma or degree, celebrating your bestie of over 10 years, getting your dream job or just taking a moment to enjoy the sunset in the beautiful place you call home – every win is worth celebrating. Just like every win is worth celebrating there is also a delicious bottle of J.C. Le Roux Sparkling wine to celebrate every win or occasion – from the fresh, crisp J.C. Le Roux Le Domaine to the sweet, ruby-red La Chanson. The J.C. Le Roux La Fleurette has sweet and vibrant fruity flavours or choose the slightly drier Sauvignon Blanc – a House of J.C. Le Roux classic.

What win will you be celebrating? Make sure you pop a bottle of J.C. Le Roux bubbly and raise a glass to the many moments and people in our lives that are worth a celebration. Just like every win is worth celebrating there is also a delicious bottle of J.C. Le Roux Sparkling wine to celebrate every win or occasion. The J.C. Le Roux range is available at leading retailers nationwide. To purchase the J.C. Le Roux range online, visit: https://store.jcleroux.co.za/

To learn more about J.C Le Roux, follow J.C Le Roux on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. WIN! WIN! WIN! IOL and J.C. Le Roux are giving away five hampers valued at R500 each.

Each hamper contains: 4x bottles of J.C. Le Roux (1x Le Domaine, 1 x La Fleurette, 1 x La Chanson, 1 x Sauvignon Blanc)

2x J.C. Le Roux flute glasses The competition is open to anyone residing in South Africa over the age of 18. Competition closes June 22, 2022

