Win 1 of the 8 Bottles of DoD Gin valued at R300 each

Originality and imagination are the two main ingredients that DoD Gin as a whole can aid in the journey you would partake in whilst drinking. The Botanicals used to allow and cater to cider, whiskey, brandy and cognac drinkers. The GIN itself magically caters to your unique palate and to further aid the journey, we have come up with a few interesting drinking variants that can be used alongside your beautiful mind which we are always willing to share with you.

Dads of daughters is a concept that aims to encourage fathers to be fully present in the lives of their children, especially daughters. We see this as a proactive way to eliminate GBV (Gender Based Violence). We encourage fathers to open up their hearts to their daughters and create a warm and loving environment for them.