Win 2 double tickets to the Heineken All-Invitational

One of the most unique football exhibitions to take place in South Africa became a reality today when Heineken® unveiled the Heineken® All-Invitational - a one-of-a-kind 5-a-side football match, celebrating inclusivity and diversity in the beautiful game, both on and off the pitch. The Heineken® All-INclusive Exhibition match will bring two-time Fifa World Cup Champion Kristine Lilly, as well as the only player in history to have won the UEFA Champions League with three different clubs (four times) Clarence Seedorf, to showcase their skills on South African soil for the very first time.

They will be joined by current Tottenham Hotspur forward and Morocco national player, Rosella Ayane as well as Liverpool and Barcelona legend, Luis Garcia who played an instrumental role in Liverpool’s 2005 UEFA Champions League triumph. Joining the international players will be some of local football’s greatest names from past and present, including Amanda Dlamini; Andile Dlamini; Benni McCarthy; Mpumi Nyandeni; Portia Modise; Reneilwe ‘Yeye’ Letsholonyane; Ronwen Williams; Teko Modise and Zanele Nhlapho. WIN! WIN! WIN!

IOL and Heineken have two double tickets to give away to the Heineken All-Invitational event to be held May 14 and the Heineken Final viewing party on May 28 in Sandton. The winners will also walk away with a Heineken hamper and get limited edition imprint merchandise at the event. The prizes, valued at R3 000 each, include:

2 tickets to the Heineken All-Invitational at Gallagher Convention Centre on May 14

2 tickets to the UEFA Champions League final viewing party at Mercedes-Benz Sandton on May 18

Heineken merchandise

1 case of Heineken

Jacket

Golf shirt

Water bottle

Backpack

Limited edition imprint edition t-shirt, which they will get at the events Competition closes May 12, 2022 Entrants must be 18 years or older Winners must reside in the Joburg area

