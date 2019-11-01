The fine dining restaurant, Skye Bistro, uses only the freshest local produce available and is open seven days a week for hotel guests and day visitors in search of luxurious country cuisine with some modern infusions in a tranquil setting.









The Fordoun spa boasts a team of experts that include skilled masseurs, Reiki and Bio-energy specialists, a traditional African Healer and highly trained aestheticians. The spa features internationally acclaimed treatments such as the rasul, (a Turkish steam and clay treatment room), a saline Floatation pool, indoor swimming pool, a gymnasium, sauna, steam room, vichy shower, hydrotherapy room, and a couples’ treatment suite with hydrotherapy bath.



