Fordoun Hotel and Spa is an award winning five star luxury boutique hotel and spa located near Nottingham Road in the scenic KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.
IOL Lifestyle and Fourdoun Hotel and Spa are giving away 2 nights accommodation in a Superior Mountain view room, including breakfast valued at R10 000.
With panoramic views of the Drakensberg Mountains, in a tranquil country setting, the feeling of relaxation and romance is almost tangible.
Fordoun’s history dates back to the 1800’s and is family owned and managed and has a strong ethos on personalized hospitality.
The fine dining restaurant, Skye Bistro, uses only the freshest local produce available and is open seven days a week for hotel guests and day visitors in search of luxurious country cuisine with some modern infusions in a tranquil setting.
The Fordoun spa boasts a team of experts that include skilled masseurs, Reiki and Bio-energy specialists, a traditional African Healer and highly trained aestheticians. The spa features internationally acclaimed treatments such as the rasul, (a Turkish steam and clay treatment room), a saline Floatation pool, indoor swimming pool, a gymnasium, sauna, steam room, vichy shower, hydrotherapy room, and a couples’ treatment suite with hydrotherapy bath.
The Fordoun Farm Village venue and chapel are ideal for an elegant stylish country wedding accommodating up to 200 guests and the up to 100 delegates for state of the art conferences.
The prize is valid for for 6 months from 1 January 2020.