Win 2 tickets to the grand opening of Gold Reef City's new Theme Park ride.

IOL Lifestyle and Gold Reef City are giving away 2 tickets to win R1 500 worth of prizes, which include access for two to the exclusive grand opening, a R500 meal voucher, a theme park bag and two movie tickets Something new and exhilarating is coming that will thrill the most hardened adrenaline junkies!

Stand a chance to win the exclusive prize of being part of the first group of people in South Africa to experience the thrill of the ride before it is officially revealed to the public.

Thrill seekers, secure your shoulder harnesses, take a deep breath and get ready for Gold Reef City’s most exhilarating experience yet, which is open to the public from 9 March 2019.

For more information about Gold Reef City, visit https://www.tsogosun.com/gold-reef-city

Stand a chance to be one of the first people in Mzansi to experience this adrenaline-fuelled adventure by entering the competition below.

a Rafflecopter giveaway