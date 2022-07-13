Win 2 x tickets for the SA v Wales final Test at Cape Town Stadium

The world champion Springboks are in Cape Town for the first and only time in 2022. Get to the DHL Stadium on Saturday and watch our boys battle Wales in the series deciding third Test match.

The Springboks beat Wales 32-29 in the first Test in Pretoria and lost to Wales 13-12 in the second Test in Bloemfontein. Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber made 14 changes to the starting XV for the Bloemfontein Test and capped six new players. But for Saturday’s big ne at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town, the Bok coach has picked his strongest available match 23 – and it includes 20 of the World Cup final title-winning heroes.

The DHL Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff returns to the DHL Stadium for the first time since leading the Stormers to the United Rugby Championship title, strong man Frans Malherbe is at tighthead and Stormers teammate Damian Willemse will start at fullback. The Springboks played all three Tests in 2021 against the British & Irish Lions at the DHL Stadium but because of Covid protocols the three-Test series was played behind closed doors. Now the moment has finally come when Capetonians get to make history and watch the world champions play in front of a crowd for the first time at the DHL Stadium.

Capetonians also get a first live experience of France-based wonder wing Cheslin Kolbe and locals will also get to welcome back former Stormers players Siya Kolisi, Bongi Mbonambi, Damian De Allende, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Eben Etzebeth. Handre Pollard, formerly of Paarl Gymnasium and Willie le Roux, formerly of Paul Roos Gymnasium, also played all their schools rugby in the Western Cape. This is a world champion Springboks squad filled with Capetonians and none on Saturday will stand taller than lock Eben Etzebeth, who becomes the seventh Springbok Test centurion.

Etzebeth, who was schooled 20 kilometres from the DHL Stadium at Tygerberg High, will significantly play his 100th Test in the city he has always called home. Click here to purchase your tickets. WIN! WIN! WIN!

