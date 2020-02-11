Win 2X bottles of Strawberry Lips in IOL's #MyHeart competition









In celebration of their newest bottle and logo, Strawberry Lips are giving away two bottles to five lucky winners. This February, IOL is spreading the love with our #MyHeart competition, where we are asking readers to send a shout out to their loved ones to stand a chance to win some amazing prizes. Looking for the perfect drink to enjoy with your loved one on Valentine's Day or any other day? Strawberry Lips Cream Liquor is a great accompaniment for dinner with the girls, that special someone or just taking some time out after a long day. In celebration of their newest bottle and logo, Strawberry Lips are giving away 2 bottles to five lucky winners. NB: Competition only open to entrants 18 years or older. Drink it on the rocks or mix it up in a cocktail. See some recipe inspo below:

A Frosty Kiss (Serves 1)

Ingredients

50ml Strawberry Lips

50ml Vodka

100ml Strawberry Juice

½ cup of Crushed Ice

Method

Add the ice and all the other ingredients into a cocktail shaker. Shake well and pour into a chilled margarita glass (do not strain). Garnish with a strawberry and enjoy your Frosty Kiss!

Strawgarita

Ingredients

60 ml Strawberry Lips

180 ml Strawberry Margarita

Mix Ice

Method

In a blender, combine ingredients over ice and blend until it’s smooth. Pour the mixture into a glass and top with a strawberry and lime wedges.

Strawberry Blossom

Ingredients

30 ml Almond Liqueur

30 ml Strawberry Lips

60 ml Milk

Method

Fill glass with ice. Mix the Strawberry Lips, amaretto and milk. For a fizzy taste add a splash of soda (optional).

Pink Pearl

Ingredients

22ml White Sambuca

7 ml Strawberry Lips cream Liqueur

Method

Layer the ingredients into the shot glass. The trick to get the look of the tornado, is to pour the Strawberry Lips slowly on the side of the shooter glass on top of the sambuca.

How to enter the IOL #MyHeart competition:

Send an email to [email protected] with a shout out to a very special someone in your life (minimum 150 words). Or send us a message or a video via Whatsapp to 0745573535.

Whether it's the love of your life, your BFF, your brunch buddies, your cat, your mom, your boss or your second-removed cousin on your grandmother's side, we want to know why you appreciate them so much.

You can also DM us on Facebook or Twitter, or tag us on Instagram.

Winners of this prize will be notified by February 29.

Winners will be notified by email or phone, so please send us your contact details with your entry.

Competition Rules: