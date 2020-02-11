This February, IOL is spreading the love with our #MyHeart competition, where we are asking readers to send a shout out to their loved ones to stand a chance to win some amazing prizes.
Looking for the perfect drink to enjoy with your loved one on Valentine's Day or any other day? Strawberry Lips Cream Liquor is a great accompaniment for dinner with the girls, that special someone or just taking some time out after a long day.
In celebration of their newest bottle and logo, Strawberry Lips are giving away 2 bottles to five lucky winners.
NB: Competition only open to entrants 18 years or older.
Drink it on the rocks or mix it up in a cocktail. See some recipe inspo below:
A Frosty Kiss (Serves 1)
Ingredients
50ml Strawberry Lips 50ml Vodka 100ml Strawberry Juice ½ cup of Crushed Ice Method
Add the ice and all the other ingredients into a cocktail shaker. Shake well and pour into a chilled margarita glass (do not strain). Garnish with a strawberry and enjoy your Frosty Kiss!
Strawgarita
Ingredients
60 ml Strawberry Lips 180 ml Strawberry Margarita Mix Ice Method
In a blender, combine ingredients over ice and blend until it’s smooth. Pour the mixture into a glass and top with a strawberry and lime wedges.
Strawberry Blossom
Ingredients
30 ml Almond Liqueur 30 ml Strawberry Lips 60 ml Milk Method
Fill glass with ice. Mix the Strawberry Lips, amaretto and milk. For a fizzy taste add a splash of soda (optional).
Pink Pearl
Ingredients
22ml White Sambuca 7 ml Strawberry Lips cream Liqueur Method
Layer the ingredients into the shot glass. The trick to get the look of the tornado, is to pour the Strawberry Lips slowly on the side of the shooter glass on top of the sambuca.
How to enter the IOL #MyHeart competition:
Send an email to [email protected] with a shout out to a very special someone in your life (minimum 150 words). Or send us a message or a video via Whatsapp to 0745573535.
Whether it's the love of your life, your BFF, your brunch buddies, your cat, your mom, your boss or your second-removed cousin on your grandmother's side, we want to know why you appreciate them so much.
You can also DM us on Facebook or Twitter, or tag us on Instagram.
Winners of this prize will be notified by February 29.
Winners will be notified by email or phone, so please send us your contact details with your entry.
Competition Rules:
Selected story entries, pictures and videos will be published on iol.co.za and our social media pages.
The winners' names will be published on our website and social media pages.
Competitions are only open to people residing in South Africa.
Employees of Independent Media, the sponsors & their agents, or any company associated with the competition & their immediate families are not eligible to enter.
Prizes are not redeemable for cash.
The judge’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.
Receipt of entries will not be acknowledged.
The entrant accepts that entry to the competition does not constitute a contract or any form of legal commitment between the entrant and IOL.