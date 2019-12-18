Picture: Supplied

Old Mutual is sponsoring the amazing Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset concerts and have some great ticket giveaways. 

On offer are three double tickets to see Unathi and Shekinah live in concert.

Ticket winners will be given free general access to the amazing line up of Shikinah and Unathi who will be performing on Sunday December 22, 2019 from 4pm – 7pm. 

With the magnificent Table Mountain creating a natural amphitheatre, the world’s most beautiful botanical garden - Kirstenbosch always makes a stunning musical arena for performers and fans alike at the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts, in association with Old Mutual. 

To enter, go to the Facebook page (@KirstenboschSummerSunsetConcerts), and on the competition post tag a friend in the comments and share the post.

Closing date for entries are December 20, 2019.

Concert details:

Where: Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Rhodes Drive, Newlands, Cape Town

Times: Gates open at 4pm, concerts start time varies from 5pm onward, and end at 7pm.

Concert Tickets: Adults: R220, Youth (age 6 to 21 with ID): R170, children under 6 years do not require a concert ticket.

Book: @WebticketsSA, the only valid online ticketing partner: http://bit.ly/KBRocks2019

Contact details: 021 799 8783/8620/8773

Please note: Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts are picnic style, so bring a blanket and a picnic basket. All concerts take place irrespective of rain. Regret no refunds are issued.

The Kirstenbosch concert arena is a non-smoking venue, there will be no designated smoking areas available. Smoking is prohibited in all areas of the concert arena (this includes all smoking tobacco, e-cigarettes and vaporizers).