Picture: Supplied

Old Mutual is sponsoring the amazing Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset concerts and have some great ticket giveaways. On offer are three double tickets to see Unathi and Shekinah live in concert.

Ticket winners will be given free general access to the amazing line up of Shikinah and Unathi who will be performing on Sunday December 22, 2019 from 4pm – 7pm.

With the magnificent Table Mountain creating a natural amphitheatre, the world’s most beautiful botanical garden - Kirstenbosch always makes a stunning musical arena for performers and fans alike at the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts, in association with Old Mutual.

To enter, go to the Facebook page (@KirstenboschSummerSunsetConcerts), and on the competition post tag a friend in the comments and share the post.