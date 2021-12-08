LifestyleCompetitions
The package includes flights ex- Johannesburg and a smorgasbord of activities.
The package includes flights ex- Johannesburg and a smorgasbord of activities.

Win 3 nights at Cresta Mowana Safari Resort & Spa, Botswana

By Staff Reporter Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

Win a 3 nights all-inclusive getaway at Cresta Mowana Safari Resort & Spa, Botswana

In conjunction with Flame of Africa and Airlink, we are giving away a three night, full board stay for two, sharing, in a standard room at Cresta Mowana Safari Resort & Spa.

The package includes flights ex- Johannesburg and a smorgasbord of activities including: a three hour game drive, three hour boat cruise, a tour of the new bridge over the Zambezi linking four countries.

Read more about Cresta Mowana Safari Resort & Spa, Botswana here.

Terms and Conditions:

The prize is valid for six months from (closure date) and excludes: park fees, visas, items of a personal nature and may not be redeemed during Botswana public holidays.

To enter complete the competition form below:

a Rafflecopter giveaway
Bush breakLuxury travel

Share this article: