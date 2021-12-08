Win 3 nights at Cresta Mowana Safari Resort & Spa, Botswana
Share this article:
Win a 3 nights all-inclusive getaway at Cresta Mowana Safari Resort & Spa, Botswana
In conjunction with Flame of Africa and Airlink, we are giving away a three night, full board stay for two, sharing, in a standard room at Cresta Mowana Safari Resort & Spa.
The package includes flights ex- Johannesburg and a smorgasbord of activities including: a three hour game drive, three hour boat cruise, a tour of the new bridge over the Zambezi linking four countries.
Read more about Cresta Mowana Safari Resort & Spa, Botswana here.
Terms and Conditions:
The prize is valid for six months from (closure date) and excludes: park fees, visas, items of a personal nature and may not be redeemed during Botswana public holidays.
To enter complete the competition form below:a Rafflecopter giveaway